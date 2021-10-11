Major Sign That Meghan King Is Getting Married to Cuffe Biden Owens Today

A month ago, news broke about Meghan King’s budding romance with President Joe Biden’s nephew Cuffe Biden Owens.

It looks like they are ready to take the next step in their relationship… getting married!

On Monday, NBC’s White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell tweeted, “BIDEN FAMILY WEDDING TODAY: The President and the First Lady are attending a small, family wedding at the home of Valerie and Jack Owens. Their nephew, Cuffe Owens, is marrying Meghan O’Toole King.”

Cuffe’s mom Valerie Biden Owens is the sister of the POTUS.

In September, Meghan made it official with Cuffe. Along with a pic of herself cozying up to Cuffe, she wrote on Instagram, “Trying my best to avoid any cheesy introductions like ‘my main squeeze’… so just meet my man. ❤️.”

The news comes just months after Meghan finalized her divorce with Jim Edmonds.

In May, King told Us Weekly, “I feel the same as I did before it was finalized. I think it’s, like, an energetic closure, which is important, but I mean, I’ve been learning how to be independent ever since we separated, ever since the divorce was filed, and so that’s almost, I guess, a year and a half now.”

King emphasized, “It feels good to put that behind me and just look to the future. I want to spend my life with a partner. I’m a loyal, monogamous individual. I’ve been having a lot of fun dating, but I’m really hoping to settle down and find that partner.”