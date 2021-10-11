Friends Say Late Actor Granville Adams Showed Them a Beautiful Sign After He ‘Crossed to the Other Side’

Getty Images

Hollywood is mourning the loss of actor Granville Adams, best known for his role in the prison drama “Oz.”

Adams, 58, revealed in December 2020 that he was battling cancer.

A group of loved ones, including “Oz” executive producer Tom Fontana, stars Kirk Franklin, Harold Perrineau and others, confirmed his passing on Adams’ Instagram page.

They wrote, “Today our beloved Granville Adams has passed and is now with God. After a long hard-fought battle with Cancer, Granny has ascended to the heavens. Gran spent his last days surrounded by his loved ones, family, and close friends. His wife Christina was by his side the entire time and was alone with him when he passed.”



Granny is now in peace and not suffering anymore. He fought till the end with a strength, beauty and grace like no other, putting his family before himself til the final moments. We are all so honored to have known Granville, who embodies the expression ‘to know him is to love him.’”

The message praised his “exemplary human kindness” and “selflessness,” adding, “Granny may have left the building, but he will forever be in our hearts!”



They also shared this beautiful story, “Just before he passed, we asked him to show us a sign when he crossed to the other side. After he passed the friends and family who were there at the hospice and hospital went to eat and reminisce about Granny. As we were sitting and eating, there was a torrential downpour which subsided after 30 minutes only to reveal a brilliant double rainbow right in front of us. We knew in that moment it was Granny, spreading love as he does… We love you Gran always and forever!”