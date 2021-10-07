Andy Cohen Grills Erika Jayne Over Tom Girardi in ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Sneak Peek

Bravo

It looks like another explosive “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion is on the way!

A new sneak peek reveals host Andy Cohen has Erika Jayne in the hot seat. He grills her about estranged husband Tom Girardi, who is facing embezzlement allegations, of which she denies any knowledge.

In the preview, she tells Andy, “I can’t control what Tom Girardi did!”

Cohen tells Jayne, “We are going to put you on a skewer and I’m going to fire up the barbecue.”

Erika filed for divorce in November, but Andy wants to know, “Why didn’t you leave Tom sooner?”

She hits back, “Where was I going?”

Andy insists, “I know what you make on this show,” implying she had options, and Jayne tells him, “Hold on…”

The questions keep coming, like, “Did you feel you were held captive?” The host brings up Tom’s alleged cheating, saying, “He’s having multiple affairs, yet as we know, he put $20 million or more into your account.”

At one point, Cohen asks the group, “Who thinks Erika did not know anything about what Tom was doing?”

Jayne looks for help, urging the women, “Can someone back me the f—k up on what I’m saying?”

Cohen brings up Tom’s dementia, saying, “You were manipulating the narrative by saying that the cognitive decline started three years ago…”

Erika insists, “That’s not true… again, here you are looking at me, rolling your eyes…”

Andy continues, “Have you asked him if he did it?”

A tearful Erika, says, “I asked him why am I, why…” but she trails off.

The four-part reunion kicks off October 13 at 8 p.m. on Bravo, with Andy, Erika, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung Minkoff. Friend of the show Kathy Hilton also joins.