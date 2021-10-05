Joaquin Phoenix Debuts Bold Buzz Cut at New York Film Festival

Getty Images

Actor Joaquin Phoenix is looking different these days!

On Tuesday, Phoenix made a public appearance at the New York Film Festival, where he showed off his partially shaved head.

While he opted to buzz the middle of his head, Joaquin kept the hair on the sides.

Joaquin was on hand to promote his new movie “C’mon C’mon.” During the Q&A for the movie, he hid his haircut under a black beanie.

Could his new look be for his coming role as an entrepreneur in “Disappointment Blvd.”? We’ll have to wait and see!

Phoenix has been known to go through extremes for his roles in films like “The Joker,”for which he lost 52 lbs.

He told “Extra” at the time, “I love studying, I love research, I love reading books... but there's something about actually feeling something that nothing else really comes close to.”