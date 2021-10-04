Report: Taryn Manning & Anne Cline Call Off Engagement

Getty Images

Months after announcing their engagement, “Orange Is the New Black” star Taryn Manning, 42, and Anne Cline, 30, have reportedly called it quits.

TMZ reports Taryn pulled the plug on the relationship in late August.

That same month, Taryn hinted that the relationship was over when she posted a photo of herself with a dog. She wrote on Instagram, “I’m sticking with animals from here on out,” adding, “humans suck sometimes.”

To fuel more rumors, Taryn and Anne are no longer following each other.

In June, Cline popped the question to Manning at a restaurant in Panama City, Florida. At the time, Taryn said, “It was the easiest YES I ever said!”

A source close to Manning claimed that Taryn felt the pressure to say “yes” because she was put on the spot.

It looks like Manning had a change of heart. The source claimed that Manning eventually felt like the romance wasn’t the right relationship for her.

According to the insider, Taryn has already moved on and is now seeing a man who works in production.