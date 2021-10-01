Princess Beatrice Reveals Daughter’s Name with Sweet Tribute to Queen Elizabeth

Getty

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed a baby girl on September 18, and now we know her name!

The princess tweeted her daughter’s name, which includes a sweet tribute to Beatrice’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth. “We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi,” she wrote alongside a photo of Sienna’s footprints, adding, “We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.”

👣 We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.



We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna. pic.twitter.com/6abMIXDSLT — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) October 1, 2021 @yorkiebea

Beatrice is the latest of Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren to honor her in this way.

Prince William and Kate Middleton gave their daughter Charlotte the middle name Elizabeth as well, as did Zara Tindall with her daughter Lena and Peter Phillips daughter Isla. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle named their daughter Lilibet, which was the Queen’s childhood nickname.

Edo shared a tribute to his family on Friday as well, writing on Instagram, "Our life together has just begun, and I can't wait to see all the amazing things that await us."

He went on, "Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying….that with every child you grow a whole new heart 💖"

Beatrice, 33, announced the baby’s arrival September 20 on Twitter, writing, “So delighted to share the news of the safe arrival of our daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London. Thank you to the Midwife team and everyone at the hospital for their wonderful care.”