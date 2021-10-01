Katy Perry Calls Parenthood ‘Profound,’ Dishes Out Great Mom Advice

Getty Images

It was date night for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at Variety’s Power of Women event, where Katy was honored for her work and philanthropic efforts. “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with the singer on the red carpet, calling her a “Schiaparelli lavender goddess.”

Katy noticed Jenn’s baby bump, and joked, “Thank you so much… this isn’t Taco Bell is it?” Jenn told her, “This is not a burrito baby, no, no — it’s a little boy due in November.”

The 36-year-old shared her thoughts on motherhood after welcoming Daisy Dove last year, “It’s profound, it’s everything I was ever looking for… I get why people have been doing it for eons and they keep on doing it multiple times — it’s a hit.”

Jenn asked how Daisy, who turned 1 in August, has behaved on family vacations.

Perry offered some advice, saying, “I think the more situations you can bring them in, the more adaptable they are. Naptimes are really important… I wouldn’t be skipping bath time for anything else besides this… Nap time and bath time are precious and you can’t really skip them.”

She added, “Going with the flow and listening to them, they will tell you want they want.”

Katy also dished on her Las Vegas residency coming up in December. She told Jenn, “Well, it is larger than life. I will say I’m going to be the smallest thing onstage.” She went on, “It’s a show you can only see in Vegas — I won’t be touring it. It’s a celebration and accumulation of everything I have done so far… You want the hits, I’m going to sing them for you, I’m going to bring you back, I’m going to give you that nostalgia fun feeling.”