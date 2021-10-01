Celebrity News October 01, 2021
Chord Overstreet & Camelia Somers Confirm Relationship with a Music Video
Nearly a year after being romantically linked, Chord Overstreet is confirming his relationship with Suzanne Somers’ granddaughter Camelia.
On Friday, Overstreet dropped a new music video for his song “Sunkissed,” which features Camelia as his love interest.
In the video, the pair cozy up to each other and dance to their heart’s content!
A year ago, Chord was on hand for Camelia’s birthday. She posted a series of photos, writing on Instagram, “Feeling so loved.”
Before the release of Chord’s music video, the two kept their romance on the down-low by not posting about their relationship on Instagram.
Fans know Camelia as Charlotte on “The Bold and the Beautiful,” a part she’s played since 2015. Chord, who played Sam Evans on “Glee,” will be seen on “Acapulco” on Apple TV+ from October 8.
He was last linked to Emma Watson, but they split in 2018.