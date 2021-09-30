Jake Gyllenhaal & Jeanne Cadieu Make Red-Carpet Debut

Getty Images

Lovebirds Jake Gyllenhaal, 40, and Jeanne Cadieu, 25, just made their red-carpet debut!

After walking the carpet separately at the Tony Awards over the weekend, Jake and Jeanne posed together Wednesday night at the premiere of his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal’s film “The Lost Daughter” at Lincoln Center in NYC.

Maggie wrote, directed, and produced the film, while her husband Peter Sarsgaard stars alongside Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, and others.

Jake and Jeanne joined Maggie, 43, and Peter, 50, for a photo on the carpet, and the siblings appeared to be in coordinated velvet looks. Cadieu wore a sophisticated cream dress and Sarsgaard a dapper suit.