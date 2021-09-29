Kat Dennings on Those ‘WandaVision’ Spin-Off Rumors, Plus: Her Royal Canin Partnership

Kat Dennings is dishing with “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about her future with Marvel and why she’s partnering with Royal Canin for their Take Your Cat to the Vet initiative.

When Rachel brought up those “WandaVision” spin-off rumors, Kat said, “The Internet went with this fun idea that was noticed by Marvel for sure, so I would do anything Marvel wanted.”

Kat is also a cat lover, and that’s why she joined Royal Canin’s Take Your Cat to the Vet initiative.

Dennings explained, “Our cats are very good at sort of hiding when they feel off or sick,” adding she’s excited to “talk to people about how important it is to take our cats to the vet every year.”