Report: Vicki Gunvalson & Steven Lodge End Engagement

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” alum Vicki Gunvalson and Steven Lodge have reportedly called off their engagement!

A source told E! News, “Steve ended things with Vicki.”

According to a source, the pair first split in June but tried to give their relationship another try.

An insider claimed, “Steve and Vicki had been living separately for much of the pandemic. Steve had been living like he was a single man in Puerto Vallarta, while Vicki was in the U.S.”

To fuel more breakup rumors, Gunvalson seemingly scrubbed her Instagram by removing all photos of Lodge. They have also stopped following each other.

After three years of dating, Steve proposed to Vicki in the spring of 2019. At the time, Vicki wrote on Instagram, “I said “YES”. ♥️💍 #engaged #happy #mylove.”

Vicki met Steve — who describes himself as a veteran, a retired homicide detective, a public policy advisor, a former police commissioner, and more on his Instagram page — at a Boys & Girls Club charity event in Anaheim.

In 2017, Gunvalson gushed about her man, telling “Extra” at Universal Studios Hollywood, “I have a man that is solid. And he’s good and he loves me. So that’s what we all want, right? I took a year, no dating, only a couple of platonic dates, but I was ready to be in another relationship, so, God has a plan.”