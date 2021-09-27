Miguel & Nazanin Mandi Split

Singer Miguel and actress Nazanin Mandi, both 35, have called it quits after nearly three years of marriage.

In a statement to People magazine, they said, “After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well."

Miguel last posted about Nazanin on his Instagram in May. Nazanin has no photos of Miguel from this year.

Earlier this year, Nazanin opened up about life under quarantine with Miguel. She told People magazine, “We were used to being around each other a lot, but then we were also used to traveling a lot. So keeping the spark alive was definitely something we had to stay on — because when you're in different cities, it's automatic to feel excitement [when you see each other again]."

She added, “But being home [together] all the time, it's like, 'Okay, we have to find new things to watch, and to do and to read.’ It was a lot, but overall, we did great. I have no complaints, [and] am grateful for everything."

Miguel and Nazanin were dating for 10 years before he popped the question in 2016. They would tie the knot in the winter of 2018 at Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California.

At the time, the newlyweds told People magazine that their wedding was "an indescribable day filled with so much love, light and positivity."

A year before he popped the question, Miguel opened up on his views on marriage, telling Hot 97, “The thing is, you got to know who you are as a person, first of all. I think I've come so far as a man and I'm just starting to feel solid where I can be like, 'You know what? I think I can hold this down legitimately.' I think now people throw things around like marriage. I just wasn't raised like that.”