COVID Positive: Ana Navarro & Sunny Hostin Exit Live ‘The View’ Episode Before Kamala Harris Interview

ABC Television

“The View” hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin have tested positive for COVID-19.

The two found out Friday just before Vice President Kamala Harris was set to enter the stage for her first in-studio interview since being sworn in.

Ana and Sunny were asked to step off the stage live on the air following the first commercial break. Co-host Joy Behar noted that an explanation would be coming up soon and the show cut to another commercial break.

When the broadcast resumed, co-host Behar announced the news, saying, “No matter how hard we try, these things happen. They probably had a breakthrough case and they’ll be okay, I’m sure, because they’re both vaccinated... And the vice president is being prepped for her arrival. They cleaned the table, they washed their hands. Everybody is getting all cleaned up, and she’ll be out here in a second.”

Behar and Sara Haines filled the time by answering questions from the audience. A People magazine reporter asked the two remaining hosts what was going on in their heads, and Behar replied, “We got an adrenaline rush because we know that we have to think on our feet. I have many years of experience thinking on my feet. I was a stand-up comedian for many years.”

Behar quipped, “We’re doing our best here.”

A producer eventually revealed that Harris would be doing the interview remotely.

During Harris’ remote interview, she said, “Sunny and Ana are strong women and I know they’re fine. But it really also does speak to the fact that they’re vaccinated, and vaccines make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse.”

.@VP Harris: "Sunny [Hostin] and Ana [Navarro] are strong women and I know they're fine, but it really also does speak to the fact that they're vaccinated and vaccines really make all the difference because otherwise we would be concerned about hospitalization and worse." pic.twitter.com/m5NMwT5dk8 — The View (@TheView) September 24, 2021 @TheView