Willie Garson’s Cause of Death Revealed

Earlier this week, “Sex and the City” star Willie Garson died in Los Angeles at the age of 57.

Now, his cause of death has been revealed. According to his obituary, Garson died of pancreatic cancer.

Garson kept his battle secret, continuing to work in Hollywood for as long as he could.

In July, Garson showed no signs of illness on the set of the “Sex and the City” reboot “And Just Like That...”

After news broke of his death, “Sex and the City” star Kristin Davis wrote on social media, “I first met Willie in 1995 on the spooky nighttime set of the X-files. He immediately made me laugh. Little did I know that we would have the joy of sharing Sex and the City + And Just Like That together. Willie is beloved by our entire community. He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him.”

His co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, isn’t ready to address his death. In response to Chris Noth’s tribute to Garson, SJP responded, “Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx.”