Watch! Kristen Stewart Perfects Princess Diana’s Accent in ‘Spencer’ Trailer

Check out the new trailer of “Spencer,” which showcases Kristen Stewart’s ability to nail the late Princess Diana’s accent.

The trailer begins with Kristen as Diana getting ready for the royal family’s Christmas festivities, telling herself, “Three days, that’s it.”

The trailer cuts to a scene of Diana telling her sons, “Here in this house, there is no future. Past and the present are the same thing.”

It also features scenes of Kristen and her co-star Jack Farthing, who plays Prince Charles, coming to blows near a pool table.

The trailer ends with Kristen asking, “Will they kill me, you think?”

The movie, helmed by “Jackie” director Pablo Larraín, takes place in 1991, when Diana makes the decision to pull the plug on her marriage to Prince Charles.