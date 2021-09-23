Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘Not Ready’ to Address ‘Sex and the City’ Co-Star Willie Garson’s Death

Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is mourning the loss of her “Sex and the City” co-star Willie Garson.

Parker, 56, and Garson, 57, played best friends on the show as Carrie Bradshaw and Stanford Blatch, and were in the process of reprising their roles while filming the sequel series “And Just Like That…”

Garson passed away on Tuesday, reportedly following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

While many “SATC” stars have posted remembrances, Sarah has not — and now we know why.

When Chris Noth, who plays Mr. Big, shared a photo of Parker and Garson with the message “Willie❤️💔,” Sarah responded with, "Thank you dearest Chris. I'm not ready yet. Xxx."

Previous tributes came from stars including Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), who wrote, "So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always."

Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) wrote, in part, "He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him."

Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones) posted, "Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family. Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo.”