Rihanna Talks Savage X Fenty, and Why Her New Music Will Surprise Fans

Monica Schipper / Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

Fresh off the Met Gala, Rihanna was back on the red carpet for her Savage X Fenty line.

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with the star, who described her sexy look as “a little bit sophisticated,” and “a little bit, you know, savage.”

In less than 24 hours, her “Savage X Fenty Show Volume 3” — aka the sexiest runway on earth — drops on Amazon Prime!

Rihanna said it was “beyond what I could create in my mind… I knew I couldn’t execute it on my own, but my team, they killed it.”

Cheslie asked who the clientele is, and Rihanna teased her, answering, “You’re a savage! Don’t act all cute and sophisticated on this red carpet.”

On a more serious note, RiRi said, “We want people to see themselves here.”

The singer is also thinking about her next album, recently telling the Associated Press it will surprise fans.

Cheslie asked her to expand on that, and the Grammy winner explained, “Because it is going to surprise me. It is going to be unlike anything I’ve made. I’m just going to take risks and try stuff. Music is a playground, so I want to play.”

The women also talked about the Met Gala theme this year, which centered on American fashion.

Cheslie asked what it meant to be a successful, impactful woman in this country, one who is also an immigrant. Rihanna said, “It is the American dream, so to see immigrants have a tough time in this country over the last few years, it is heartbreaking. I identify because I am one of them, and to see the growth I’ve been able to have in this country, I wish that opportunity could be for everyone so I will rep them to the fullest.”