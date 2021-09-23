Leni Klum Shares the Modeling Tips She Got from Mom Heidi

Supermodel Heidi Klum’s daughter Leni is following in her famous mother’s footsteps!

“Extra” Special Correspondent Marissa Montgomery spoke with the 17-year-old exclusively as she shot her cover for Rollacoaster magazine in Malibu.

Marissa was behind the scenes with Leni, who shared she doesn’t get nervous, “I always look forward to big shoots, my favorite parts are getting ready, getting my hair and makeup done and then obviously dancing around and taking photos.”

Montgomery asked, “Did you know you always wanted to be a model?”

Leni explained, “I had grown up going to work with my mom… Ever since 11 or 12 tears old I’ve been begging her and then finally I turned 16 and she said that I could finally start modeling.”

Sharing the tips her mom gave her, she said, “She’s always telling me I need to have fun… She’s always like bounce around have fun, be energetic, be excited.”

Her mom Heidi is known for her style, so how does Leni define her style? “Definitely opposite of my mom… She calls it grungy, I call it oversized I guess… You’ll never catch me in super tight jeans because I don’t like wearing things that are uncomfortable so baggy and big.”