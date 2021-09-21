Popsugar and Clinique Reveal How to Achieve a Red-Carpet Look on Your Own

The Emmys returned in person on Sunday night, and the stars came ready to show off their best looks.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Popsugar Executive Style Director Dana Avidan Cohn to get the scoop on the most popular makeup trends from TV’s big night.

Dana also talked about how Popsugar is partnering with Clinique to “bring award-worthy glam 24/7” and “show everyone how easy it is to achieve a red carpet look on your own.”

Watch the video to see how Clinique’s High Impact Mascara and Even Better Clinical Serum Foundation can work for you!