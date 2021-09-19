Rita Wilson Hits Emmys Red Carpet Sans Tom Hanks, Plus: Her New Music

Getty Images

Rita Wilson killed it during the opening of the 73rd Annual Emmys, rapping in a star-studded TV-themed tribute to the late Biz Markie.

Before the show, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay and Special Correspondent Adam Glassman spoke with Rita, who went solo on the red carpet.

Rita didn’t have husband Tom Hanks by her side, but she was in the company of another famous Tom. Showing off her look, she said, “I have Tom Ford.”

Dishing on her new music, Wilson said, “I have a new EP coming out next Friday called Trilogy 3 and a couple of festivals coming up…I’m making a lot music and I have a really, really exciting project that is done and coming out soon.”