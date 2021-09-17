Tyra Banks Talks First ‘DWTS’ Same-Sex Dance Partners, Plus: Will Brian & Sharna Team Up?

ABC

The “Dancing with the Stars” Season 30 battle for the Mirrorball Trophy kicks off Monday on ABC with stars, athletes, and actors!

Former pro Tony Dovolani — the latest to step in and try out for the slot as Nate Burleson’s replacement — got the scoop from host Tyra Banks, chatting about the show’s first same-sex dance partners, real-life couple Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess, and who she thinks the front-runners are.

Tony asked, “Are you looking forward to some crazy outfits?” and Tyra replied, “Yeah, we're taking it to the next level… We're pushing it. We're Met Ball-ing it. We are going for it.”

The show is making history, with JoJo Siwa dancing with a same-sex partner for the first time. Tony said, “Big season this season. We got the first same-sex couple. It's about time.”

Banks agreed, “It's about time… ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is a show that touches everybody in America — the most liberal and the most conservative… so I'm just proud.”

In a rare twist, lovebirds Green and Burgess will compete on the show… but will they be on the same team?

Tony pointed out, “Now, if they dance together… sparks. If they don't dance together… sparks again. But which way, positive or negative?”

Tyra said, “I don't know. It's really interesting… Do you want to see this couple dancing together? But they're always together and is that interesting?... Or do you want to see them dancing with other couples? Is there a jealousy that happens with that so you're just kind of weighing just the two. And we shall see.”

So who will be the front-runners? Tyra gave her take, saying, “Maybe it's Matt James, the Bachelor, cause it's Bachelor Nation and they vote like crazy… Or maybe it's Kenya Moore because she is a Housewife and that is a huge brand with so many millions of people.”