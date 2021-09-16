PDA Alert! Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton Get Hot & Heavy in Ibiza

Backgrid

Years after calling it quits with Taylor Swift, it looks like Tom Hiddleston has found love!

Earlier this week, Tom, 40, was spotted packing on the PDA with Zawe Ashton, 37, while enjoying a day at the beach in Ibiza.

For the beach outing, Tom went shirtless and wore black swim trunks, while Zawe showed off her figure in a colorful bikini.

They appeared to be smitten with each other. At one point, they even kissed while frolicking in the ocean.

Tom and Zawe were first romantically linked while starring as a couple in the 2019 West End play “Betrayal.”

According to The Sun U.K., things turned romantic as early as February of that year, but Tom wanted to keep it under the radar. A source told the outlet, “Tom really has fallen for Zawe in a big way. They've actually been together for more than six months.”

The source added, “He is so paranoid about his private life since his relationship with Taylor that he has gone to great lengths to keep this under wraps.'

It was rumored that they moved in together last year.

Another source recently told The Sun U.K., “Tom and Zawe have stayed quiet about their relationship, but she has spent the last few weeks with him in the U.S. They are very well-suited and enjoy the quieter side of life away from the glitz and glamour of the showbiz world.”

Over a year ago, Tom moved to Atlanta to shoot his Disney+ series “Loki.”

“Their lives are typically very busy, so spending time together while not working has been ­something they have both embraced,” the insider added. “Tom has made a home in Atlanta during lockdown and he is ­expecting to spend the rest of the year there.“