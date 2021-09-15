Zendaya, Jean Smart & Marlee Matlin Will Be Celebrated at WIF Honors

Getty Images

The 2021 WIF Honors will celebrate some special women this year!

It has just been announced that the iconic Crystal Award will be presented to pairs of collaborators, including Zendaya and Ashley Levinson, Marlee Matlin and Siân Heder, as well as Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder.

Along with supporting Women in Film’s educational and philanthropic programs, the WIF Honors recognize women who are transforming the entertainment industry for the better.

In a statement, Esther Chang, who chairs the WIF Honors Committee, said, “We are thrilled to honor a handful of the many women in our industry who have taken on the unparalleled challenges of our time and created transformative and lasting impact and opportunity for the better, together.”

Kirsten Schaffer, WIF Executive Director, added, “We are honoring these pairs of women with the Crystal Award to reflect the collective effort it takes to transform this industry into one that rewards equality and succeeds as it becomes more inclusive. Even in the most difficult of times, these women have taken steps forward towards a more ideal future.”