Norm Macdonald Dead at 61

Getty Images

“Saturday Night Live” alum Norm Macdonald has died at the age of 61.

According to Deadline, Macdonald died Tuesday after a nine-year battle with cancer, which he kept private.

In a statement, his friend and producing partner Lori Jo Hoekstra said, “He was most proud of his comedy. He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic. He once wrote that ‘a joke should catch someone by surprise, it should never pander.’ He certainly never pandered. Norm will be missed terribly.”

Hoekstra was by Macdonald’s side when he died.

Hoekstra noted that Macdonald kept his cancer private from his family and friends, too.

Macdonald was a member of “Saturday Night Live” for five years until 1998.