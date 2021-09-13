Celebrity News September 13, 2021
Amanda Gorman Is a ‘Reimagined Statue of Liberty’ at 2021 Met Gala
Met Gala co-chair Amanda Gorman hit the event’s red carpet in a strapless blue Vera Wang gown representing a “reimagined Statue of Liberty.”
Amanda told “Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst that she felt it really “suits the theme,” adding, “I wanted to come as a symbol which is about America welcoming the world, so I even have a book that the Statue of Liberty carries called ‘Give Us Your Tired,’ so I just felt a way that I could bring the poetry of the Statue of Liberty here tonight.”
Her look included a sprinkling of stones around her eyes, and she said it took “hours and hours” to get ready, explaining, “There are at least a hundred stones on my face right now.”