Meghan McCain Joins DailyMail.com as Columnist

Getty

Two months after exiting “The View,” Meghan McCain is headed to DailyMail.com as a columnist.

Meghan shared a statement about the new gig, saying, “It’s a privilege to join the DailyMail.com team as a columnist.”

She went on, “I’ve been an avid reader of the website for many years and have been impressed by its global influence and reach. It truly is a juggernaut.”

McCain added, “I’ve always respected the way DailyMail.com tackles issues across the entire political spectrum and I’m looking forward to sharing my own opinions without fear or favor on the important issues that matter to our readers across the globe.”