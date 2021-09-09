Beck & Marissa Ribisi Finalize Divorce, Split Up Banksy Art Work and More

Getty

Beck, 51, and Marissa Ribisi, 46, are officially going their separate ways after finalizing their divorce, TMZ reports.

Beck filed for divorce in February 2019, and citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Now, they have divided up their assets — including an impressive art collection — and determined spousal and child support.

Beck will pay Marissa $18,169 per month in spousal support, and more if he makes more than $1.74 million per year.

The couple has two children, Cosimo, 17, and Tuesday, 14. Beck will pay Ribisi $14,531 per month in child support, and more if he makes over his normal annual income. They will share joint legal custody of the kids.

When it comes to real estate, Beck will walk away with 10 properties, including places in California and Tennessee. Among the items he will get to keep: a 2013 Mercedes-Benz and over two dozen art pieces, including four original Banksy pieces.

According to People, Ribisi will get one California property, a 2014 Honda Odyssey, an Andy Warhol original, and five Banksys.

Beck will have to pay Marissa $500,000 to even out his take of the assets.