Lily Collins Marries Charlie McDowell

Backgrid

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are officially married!

Over the weekend, Lily and Charlie tied the knot in Dunton, Colorado.

On Tuesday, Lily announced the big news, writing on Instagram, “I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other’s forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell.”

In his own separate post, Charlie added, “I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins."

“I'm so excited to be your WIFEY,” Lily replied on his post.

The wedding comes a year after Charlie popped the question.

Alongside a series of pics, she wrote, “I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together...”

It is unknown where exactly Charlie popped the question, but it looks like he proposed in a secluded location surrounded by nature.

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst spoke with Lily, who gushed about the engagement, “I never would ever wear a ring on that finger,” Lily shared. “It wasn't like I was superstitious, I was just like, ‘I'm saving that finger.’ Even in photo shoots, I'd be like, ‘No, no, no…’ I was always saving it, so now it’s like, ‘Oh, right, like, it has its place, it’s finally found the right ring to put on.’”