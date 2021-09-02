The Marias Dish on ‘Cinematic’ Debut Album

The Marias are an L.A.-based band led by singer and frontwoman Maria Zardoya and bandmate/partner Josh Conway.

Their music is a wholly unique blend of styles and songs, garnering critical acclaim since the release of their numerous singles.

Now, the Marias have their debut album, “Cinema,” which is out now.

“Extra” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler spoke with Maria and Josh, who described their sound as “pouring milk into coffee” and adding “a little more spice” into the mix.