Justin Bieber Set to Return to MTV VMAs After Six-Year Absence

Getty Images

Save the date — Justin Bieber is hitting the stage at the 2021 MTV VMAs!

Bieber, who leads the pack with seven nominations, will be performing at the star-studded award show for the first time in six years.

Justin last performed in 2015, when he sang his hit song “What Do You Mean?”

This year, Justin is up for two of the biggest awards, Video of the Year and Artist of the Year. Other nominees include Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo.

Nominee Doja Cat is set to host the show, which will also include performances by Rodrigo, Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly, Lorde, and Lil Nas X.