Celebrity News August 31, 2021
He Could Be The Rock’s Twin! Meet the Cop Who Looks Just Like Dwayne Johnson
Lt. Eric Fields is a dead ringer for Dwayne Johnson… and even The Rock took notice!
Oh shit! Wow.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021 @TheRock
Guy on the left is way cooler.
Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW
The star tweeted about Fields, a cop from down south, and shared a side-by-side of the could-be-twins.
He wrote, “Oh s--t! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your ‘Rock stories’ because I KNOW you got ‘em.”
“Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Fields, who dished on all the attention and what it’s like living in The Rock’s shadow.
Watch!