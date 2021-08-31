First Pic! Jill Wagner Welcomes Baby #2

Actress Jill Wagner, 42, is a mom again!

Earlier this month, Wagner and husband David Lemanowicz welcomed a baby girl, who they named Daisy Roberta.

Wagner kept quiet about the news until Monday. In a love letter to her hubby, she wrote on Instagram, “To say you are my hero is a vast understatement. There have been times where I have looked at you and thought 'I couldn't love this man more than I already do'. I was wrong. On August 19, 2021 you held my hand as we welcomed our sweet little Daisy Roberta Lemanowicz into this world. Neither one of us knowing the madness the hours following would hold.”

Jill revealed that she suffered “scary” complications after giving birth. She wrote, “One of the reasons I fell in love with you is because you always made me feel safe. I guess I never truly knew how very important that was until now. When I had complications after labor I know it was scary for you. How did you hold it all in? You never broke. You were a rock. My rock. You made me feel safe, although my situation was not. I watched you care for our newest daughter during that time (while I could not) and I know she also felt safe in daddy's arms."

She continued, “Our little flower was having complications too. My heart fell into a million pieces as we tried to process what was happening. And just like that, you moved into action to make sure both of your girls were taken care of. It's been the toughest 11 days of my life but it was your strength that pulled us all three out of it. As we bring home our beautiful healthy baby girl today I am reminded of how precious life truly is and the importance of having a strong devoted partner."

Jill and David are also parents to daughter Army Gray, who turned 1 in April.

She ended the letter, writing, “As we head home to introduce Army Gray to her new little sister, I have a deeper renewed connection with you my love… and for that I am forever grateful. Always, Your loving wife."

Jill announced her pregnancy in April. She told People magazine, “I feel amazing! I had been training for a military role in ‘Lioness’ before I found out I was pregnant, so I came into this pregnancy in better shape than my last.”

While the pregnancy “wasn’t planned,” it was definitely “welcome news.”