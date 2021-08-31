Ashley Judd Makes First Public Appearance Since Harrowing Accident in the Congo

Six months after nearly losing her leg, actress Ashley Judd made her first public appearance.

On Tuesday, Judd posted photos of herself walking on her own two feet, with the help of a brace, at Fenway Park, where she watched the Red Sox play baseball.

She wrote on Instagram, “Here I am inside the #greenmonster where I was stunned to see scratches on the wall where someone kept track of #tedwilliams home runs….so very cool! Thank you, #redsox for helping us make some very special family memories!"

Judd was joined for the special night by her dad Michael.

She added, “Dad said he hadn’t had so much fun since he was 14.”

Earlier this month, Judd shared photos and videos of herself walking. She wrote on Instagram, “Dear Friends, It is with reverence and quiet awe I offer this update. Today, five months and three weeks after the accident in the Congolese rainforest, I walked again, and in what fashion! I hiked in the #SwissNationalPark.”

“Stepping in, I felt in my ease, my natural garment of self, at home in my spirit. My leg and foot, worked beautifully,” Ashley continued. “I walked up hill on uneven surfaces for an hour confidently and came down carefully and easily. I rested in a meadow on God’s fecund earth for hours. The next day, I walked again on a high Alp in #Ticino, working hard and feeling how much I stamina I have to rebuild. This is the road ahead. But I am up to the daily tasks, as I am even carrying firewood into our Alpine hut!”

In one of the videos, Judd is seen moving her feet effortlessly. She shared, “The video of my foot moving is unheard of. We expected my foot - if ever - to *begin* to move in one year. In four months to the day, she blew us all away. Now, after crying while trying to spell the ABCs with a paralyzed foot….well, you see!”

Along with thanking the medical staff who helped her on her road of recovery, Ashley stressed, “My leg will never be the same. She is a new leg. And I love her. We are buddies. We have a come a long way and we have a fabulous life ahead.”

To show how far she has come, Ashley also shared a video of herself from “two months ago” when she could “barely walk!”

In April, Judd gave a health update after suffering “massive catastrophic injuries” while doing volunteer work in Africa. A dangerous fall left her leg broken in four places, which required surgery.