Sharon Stone Reveals Baby Nephew River Has Died After ‘Total Organ Failure’

Getty

Sharon Stone just shared the devastating news that her baby nephew River has died.

She posted the update on Instagram, along with a sweet video of the 11-month-old as Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven” plays in the background.

Instagram

Stone, who is currently in Italy, wrote in the caption, “River William Stone. Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021.”

The news comes days after the actress asked for prayers, writing on Instagram, "My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle💥🙏."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.