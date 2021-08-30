Celebrity News August 30, 2021
Sharon Stone Reveals Baby Nephew River Has Died After ‘Total Organ Failure’
Sharon Stone just shared the devastating news that her baby nephew River has died.
She posted the update on Instagram, along with a sweet video of the 11-month-old as Eric Clapton’s “Tears in Heaven” plays in the background.
Stone, who is currently in Italy, wrote in the caption, “River William Stone. Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021.”
The news comes days after the actress asked for prayers, writing on Instagram, "My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle💥🙏."
Sharon had posted about River over the past year, including in September when she announced, “Look who’s going home: River William Stone, my brother Patrick and his wife Tasha’s new baby.”