Matthew Mindler’s Death Ruled a Suicide

Getty Images

Over the weekend, news broke of former child actor Matthew Mindler’s death.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office told TMZ that Minder’s death has been ruled a suicide.

The cause of death has not been released yet, since toxicology results are still pending.

Days ago, Mindler's college Millersville University confirmed his death. In a statement, they said, "It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus."

Mindler, 19, vanished last week from his college dorm. According to a press release from the Millersville University Police Department, a missing persons report was filed on Wednesday after Mindler "did not return to his room or return phone calls from his family."

On Tuesday night, Mindler was last seen stepping out of his dorm wearing black pants, a Millersville University sweatshirt, and carrying a black backpack.

Mindler’s mom Monica had been working with the police and the university to help find her son, who was a freshman.

She told The Morning Call of his former career that he had “not acted in several years.”