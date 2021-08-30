Celebrity News August 30, 2021
‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star Tony Dow Hospitalized
Tony Dow, known for his role as Wally on “Leave It to Beaver,” has been hospitalized, TMZ reports.
The 76-year-old TV star is battling pneumonia, but his wife Lauren tells the site it isn’t a result of COVID-19.
She says he was tested five times, and the results were consistently negative.
Lauren said he checked into the ER on Thursday and spent 24 hours there before a bed opened up.
The hospital location was not revealed, but the wait could stem from the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.
She shared, "On behalf of Tony and myself we thank you for your concern for him."
Dow played Beaver’s big brother Wally from 1957-1963, and reprised the role on “The New Leave It to Beaver” from 1983-1989. He appeared on many other shows over the years, from “Lassie” to “Charles in Charge.”
He also stepped behind the camera to direct TV versions of “Harry and the Hendersons,” “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids: The TV Show,” and series like “Coach” and “Swamp Thing.”