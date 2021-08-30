‘Leave It to Beaver’ Star Tony Dow Hospitalized

Tony Dow, known for his role as Wally on “Leave It to Beaver,” has been hospitalized, TMZ reports.

The 76-year-old TV star is battling pneumonia, but his wife Lauren tells the site it isn’t a result of COVID-19.

She says he was tested five times, and the results were consistently negative.

Lauren said he checked into the ER on Thursday and spent 24 hours there before a bed opened up.

The hospital location was not revealed, but the wait could stem from the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

She shared, "On behalf of Tony and myself we thank you for your concern for him."

Dow played Beaver’s big brother Wally from 1957-1963, and reprised the role on “The New Leave It to Beaver” from 1983-1989. He appeared on many other shows over the years, from “Lassie” to “Charles in Charge.”