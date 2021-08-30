HGTV Star Carmeon Hamilton's Husband Dies Following Motorcycle Accident

The 35-year-old wrote, “It is with deep sorrow and an eternally broken heart that I tell you that the love of my life, Marcus Hamilton, has passed away. I was alerted by MPD late last night that Marcus succumbed to his injuries from a motorcycle accident yesterday afternoon.” Writing of her grief, she said, “I’m no stranger to loss, but this loss brings something beyond pain. Something I can’t describe. I’m now missing a major part of myself and that void seems to grow more and more every second.”

Carmeon isn’t sure what’s ahead for her and their son Davin, who just started 7th grade. “I can’t bring myself to figure out Davin’s and my next step, because there shouldn’t be a need for one. But in the midst of this immense pain came a wave of support from the community of people that we’ve worked so hard to build. They are the only reason I have the strength and ability to put these words in writing.”



The reality star closed with, “Thank you all for being one of the best parts of our love story and loudly encouraging us to be the passionately flawed humans we were, living a life well lived. I only ask for grace and privacy as my family and I navigate this extraordinary loss. I love you peeps.”



In May, Hamilton revealed the couple was planning to renew their vows. She wrote on Instagram, "Meeting this man is the absolute best thing that's ever happened to me! We're coming up on our 15th year together and 10th year of marriage and I can't wait to marry him all over again in a couple months!!! I hope you guys are ready for this planning journey!!! It's going to be epic!!!! 🙌🏾 💍 👫🏾"