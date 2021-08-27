Wedding Bells? A Major Hint That Dog the Bounty Hunter Is Getting Married Soon

We’re officially on wedding watch for Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman, who has been engaged to Francie Frane for over a year!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

TMZ reports Dog filed for a marriage license Friday in Colorado.

The pair are set to tie the knot September 2, but two of his daughters, Cecily and Bonnie, have not been invited.

Cecily and Bonnie recently told TMZ that they had no idea why they have been snubbed, but they believe it is due to their resemblance to late mom Beth, who died of throat cancer in 2019.

The girls noted that they don’t have any issues with Frane.

In response to Cecily and Bonnie’s revelation that they weren’t invited, Dog and Francie told the outlet, “We love Cecily and Bonnie very much, as we do all of our family. We pray for their health and happiness every day. Beyond this statement, we wish to keep any family issues private.”

Last year, Dog popped the question to Francie at his Colorado home. She told The Sun, “I wasn’t expecting it at all. I think I had gone to pick up some food and then when I came back he had all the lights turned down with just a few lights on and a bunch of candles lit. So when I came in, I was like, ‘Wow, this is awesome.’ Then he said, ‘Come in, sit down because I need to talk to you.’”

She continued, “So, I put all the food in the kitchen and I came in and he said, ‘I know that God brought you into my life and I don’t want to spend one moment of it without you.’ And he got down on one knee and he opened the ring box and he said, ‘Will you marry me and spend the rest of our lives together?’ Who can say no to that? It was wonderful.”