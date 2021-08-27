Trigger Finger? John Stamos Posts Selfie from What Looks Like a Hospital Bed

Actor John Stamos has seemingly sought treatment for a hand condition.

On Thursday, Stamos shared a series of photos, including one from a hospital-like setting. He wrote, “Damn you #Triggerfinger ! Easypeasey #AllgoodHomeHappy.”

It looks like it could have been a hand surgery since Stamos shared a close-up of his finger with the hashtag #Triggerfinger.