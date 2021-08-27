Sharon Stone’s Baby Nephew Hospitalized with ‘Total Organ Failure’

Getty

Sharon Stone made a heartbreaking plea for prayers today after her baby nephew was hospitalized with “total organ failure.”

Stone, who is in Italy, shared an Instagram photo of River in the hospital, along with the message, "My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle💥🙏."

Friends of the 63-year-old actress were quick to respond. Kate Hudson sent “light and healing love,” while Ava DuVernay wrote, “Holding you and your family in prayer.”

Ruby Rose was "praying for River and your whole family," and Leslie Jordan shared, "Stay strong little River. Sending you all my love and prayers. 💕.”

Sharon has posted about River over the past year, including in September when she announced, “Look who’s going home: River William Stone, my brother Patrick and his wife Tasha’s new baby.”

