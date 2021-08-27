Brian Baumgartner Spills ‘The Office’ Tea and Talks Got Milk? Campaign

Actor Brian Baumgartner shot to fame as Kevin on “The Office,” and now he’s spilling the tea about his time on the show.

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Brian, who chatted about the hit series and his new Got Milk? campaign.

Brian has partnered with the California Milk Processor Board for a parody news campaign called “Never Doubt What You Love.”

He told Jenn it is “about combating misinformation,” explaining, “the campaign is really about telling people to trust what they love and never doubt that, like milk.”

Baumgartner revealed he hit the street as a roving reporter “talking to people all throughout California trying to convince them other things they love have been canceled, like puppies, grandmas, beaches in California.”