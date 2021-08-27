‘Annette’ May Take Sparks to the Oscars!

Getty Images

There is a new musical out, and it is unlike anything you have ever seen. From visionary French filmmaker Leos Carax, with music and story by Ron and Russell Mael of the legendary L.A.-based band Sparks, “Annette” stars Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard and Simon Helberg.

Driver plays stand-up comedian Henry McHenry, Cotillard famous and beloved opera singer Ann Defrasnoux, and Helberg her accompanist. Henry and Ann’s daughter Annette, with a very special gift, takes this story to very special and unexpected places.

“Annette’s” director won best director award at Cannes, and the music won best soundtrack. Now the film and the music from Sparks is getting well deserved Oscar buzz! “Extra’s” Senior Music Correspondent Adam Weissler says, “ I can’t imagine a more original and accomplished musical contribution to cinema this year — certainly deserving Oscar attention.”

Check out opening number “So May We Start” here!

The Mael brothers are having quite a year. After decades of creating their own unique brand of music and garnering a large cult fan base, they are reaching new eyes and ears with another film project, as the subject of Edgar Wright’s acclaimed documentary “The Sparks Brothers” in theaters and avail now on demand.

“Annette” is streaming now on Amazon Prime and the soundtrack is available now as well.