Watch Kristen Stewart Become Princess Diana in First ‘Spencer’ Teaser

Check out the first teaser for Kristen Stewart’s new movie “Spencer,” which gives a first glimpse of Stewart’s portrayal of the late Princess Diana.

For most of the trailer, Stewart shows emotion without uttering a single word. At the end, a character played by her co-star Sally Hawkins says, “They know everything,” to which Stewart responds with a perfect British accent, “They don’t.”

The movie, helmed by “Jackie” director Pablo Larraín, takes place in 1991 when Diana makes the decision to pull the plug on her marriage to Prince Charles.

Aside from the trailer, other footage of Kristen as Diana was revealed at CinemaCon earlier this week. In the footage, Kristen and her co-star Jack Farthing, who plays Prince Charles, come to blows near a pool table.

Neon