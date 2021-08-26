Report: Diane Kruger & Norman Reedus Engaged

Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus are reportedly taking the next step in their relationship!

People magazine reports that the pair are engaged!

The pair haven’t confirm the engagement, but it comes as no surprise since they have kept their romance off-the-radar for years.

Diane and Norman welcomed a baby girl in 2018. That year, “Extra’s” Mark Wright spoke with Diane, who slipped on her baby’s gender. She shared, “She's very little, but I'm tired. I feel like a superhero right now.”

Diane and Norman have not revealed their daughter’s face or her name but they have shared several photos on their Instagram.

The couple met on the set of their 2015 movie “Sky.”