Real Housewife Alexia Echevarria’s Mom Dies of COVID-19 on Alexia’s Wedding Day

Getty Images

Alexia Echevarria is going through a “roller coaster of emotions” after losing her mother to COVID-19.

The “Real Housewives of Miami” alum revealed her mother passed away the same day Alexia was set to marry fiancé Todd Nepola.

The 54-year-old wrote on Instagram, "Early this morning, I lost my mom to the horrible and deadly COVID-19. The last couple of days have been a roller coaster of emotions for me. I was on the road to marry the man of my dreams when I had to stop everything as my mother became ill. What was supposed to be the happiest day of my life today has turned out to be the saddest."

Echevarria praised her mom, saying, “She was a trailblazer in so many aspects of life. A political refugee from Cuba, who put herself through medical school in the 1960s. Raised three children on her own with the help of my grandmother. A feminist and liberal with her social views. She always had an educated opinion. Her thoughts and views were so particular and unique. The crazy thing was she was always right!!”

Sharing her grief, she wrote, “To say I will miss you does no justice for what I feel, no amount of tears can express the pain I feel in losing you but then again thank you for the honor of sharing a lifetime with me.”

Alexia closed with, "Please watch over us, as I need all the help from up above. I now have another angel. Until we meet again."

Echevarria and Nepola got engaged in December 2019, and she later told The Daily Dish she was postponing her nuptials until 2021 due to the pandemic.