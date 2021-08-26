Is Anne Heche Dating a Famous Skincare Mogul?

Getty Images

Romance rumors are flying about Anne Heche, 52, and skincare brand founder Peter Thomas Roth.

They have reportedly been spotted together several times over the past couple of weeks.

A source told Page Six that they looked like they were more than just friends at the opening of Galerie magazine’s “House of Art and Design.”

Anne and Peter were also seen at a private exhibition polo match, as well as dinner dates at Tutto il Giorno and Sant Ambroeus.

Despite the reports, Heche’s rep insisted to Page Six, “Anne is single and is enjoying meeting new friends!”

The rumors come over a three years after Anne called it quits with James Tupper.

At the time, the pair told People magazine, “James and I have shared a great life together and have many wonderful memories. We've enjoyed working together, most recently on ‘The Brave,’ where he joins us for our two mind-bending finale episodes. Relationships change and grow; we're taking time for that. We care very much for each other and plan to continue raising our two beautiful boys in love and harmony.”