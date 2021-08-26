Haylie Duff Partners with NUTRO ULTRA™ Dog Food Brand to Create Dog-Friendly Charcuterie Boards

From filming a new movie to family time with her two daughters at their new home in Texas, actress Haylie Duff has had one busy summer!

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay caught up with Haylie to talk about her latest project that has her in the kitchen serving up a special treat for her two dogs Birdie & Chicken —ULTRA Barkuterie Boards inspired by the premium ingredients in NUTRO ULTRA™ dry dog food. It’s all about showing pet parents a new way to elevate their dog’s dining and enjoy quality time with their pups. Check it out!

NUTRO ULTRA is an ultra-premium dog food brand made with 15 wholesome, tasty ingredients, including high-quality proteins, like chicken, lamb and salmon, carrot, pumpkin, apple, blueberries, and more.

Starting today until September 14, you can enter the national #ULTRABarkuterieBoards Giveaway. Five grand-prize winners will win a virtual eat-and-greet with Haylie and her dogs, an ULTRA Barkuterie Board, a $50 gift card to purchase food for your board, plus a six-month supply of NUTRO ULTRA dry dog food. And 100 lucky runners-up, each will receive an ULTRA Barkuterie Board and a three-month supply of NUTRO ULTRA dog dry food.

To enter, snap a photo of your dog enjoying a barkuterie board, follow @NUTROBrand on Instagram and post your photo with #ULTRABarkuterieBoards #Giveaway and @NUTROBrand in your caption. Or upload the photo to www.UltraBarkuterieBoards.com and complete the online entry form. Official rules can also be found at this website.