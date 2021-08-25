Doja Cat Set to Host MTV VMAs 2021

Getty

Hitmaker Doja Cat is hosting the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards!

On Wednesday, Doja Cat announced the big news on her Instagram. She wrote on Instagram, “I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow 🤯 .”

It’ll be Doja Cat’s first time hosting an award show.

Along with hosting the MTV VMAs, she’ll also be performing!

Doja is up for five awards, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year.

Last year, Doja Cat took home an award for Best New Artist at the VMAs, where she also performed a medley of “Say So” and “Like That.”

Other big names scheduled to perform include Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, LORDE, Machine Gun Kelly, Olivia Rodrigo, Chlöe, Shawn Mendes and Twenty One Pilots.