‘Black Panther’ Star Letitia Wright Hospitalized

Getty Images

Actress Letitia Wright has suffered some minor injuries while filming “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

A Marvel spokesperson confirmed her hospitalization in a statement, telling Deadline, “Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’ She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon.”

On Tuesday, Letitia was photographed shooting scenes with her co-star Danai Gurira at MIT campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

They were seen chatting during breaks from shooting in photos obtained by TMZ.

Despite Wright’s minor injuries, shooting has not been affected. Most of the production has been taking place in Atlanta.