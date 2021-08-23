‘Stand Up to Cancer’ Telecast Raises Nearly $150 Million in the Fight Against Cancer

ABC Television

On Saturday, many stars joined forces for the “Stand Up to Cancer” telecast.

The show raises more than $143.18 million to support urgently needed research, as well as new treatments for cancer and public awareness campaigns.

The telecast was co-hosted by Anthony Anderson, Ken Jeong and his wife Tran Ho, and Sofía Vergara.

Other big names to make appearances on the telecast include Alison Sweeney, Bradley Cooper, Cecily Strong, Chandra Wilson, Ciara, Deon Cole, Ed Helms, Iliza Shlesinger, Italia Ricci, Jaime Camil, Jennifer Garner, Kate del Castillo, Katie Couric (SU2C Co-founder), Matthew McConaughey, Max Greenfield, Michael Peña, MJ Rodriguez, Tony Hale, and Tony and October Gonzalez.

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth served as co-executive producers.

In a statement, Stand Up to Cancer CEO Sung Poblete said, “We are so appreciative of the generosity of the entertainment community, our Board of Directors, our corporate and foundation donors and the individuals who continue to show their support of Stand Up to Cancer. More than 1.8 million people in the U.S. are anticipated to be diagnosed with cancer in 2021, so it is critical that we come together and take action so that we can continue to accelerate the pace of groundbreaking new cancer therapies that reach patients quickly.”

One of the biggest highlights of the show was a touching tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer last year at age 43. Chadwick’s wife Simone Boseman and Anthony Anderson performed “I’ll Be Seeing You” to remember the “Black Panther” star.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour recently spoke with Vergara at “America’s Got Talent,” where she opened up about the upcoming “Stand Up to Cancer” telecast.



Vergara shared, “I love being part of it… I’ve done it in the past and it’s something beautiful. It’s something special. It does make a difference.”